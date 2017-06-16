|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Boston
|38
|29
|.567
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|35
|35
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|32
|34
|.485
|7
|Baltimore
|32
|34
|.485
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|30
|.531
|—
|Cleveland
|33
|31
|.516
|1
|Detroit
|32
|34
|.485
|3
|Kansas City
|31
|34
|.477
|3½
|Chicago
|30
|36
|.455
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|23
|.662
|—
|Los Angeles
|35
|35
|.500
|11
|Texas
|33
|33
|.500
|11
|Seattle
|33
|36
|.478
|12½
|Oakland
|28
|38
|.424
|16
___
Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5
Minnesota 6, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 1, Boston 0
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 2
St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Toronto 4
Detroit 13, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 10, Seattle 4
Boston 2, Houston 1
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5) at Toronto (Stroman 7-2), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Merritt 0-0) at Minnesota (Wilk 0-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at Oakland (Hahn 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-4) at Baltimore (Miley 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-4), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 3-6) at Texas (Perez 2-6), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-2), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Porcello 3-8) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:05 p.m.