By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 27 .585
Boston 38 29 .567 1
Tampa Bay 35 35 .500
Toronto 32 34 .485
Baltimore 32 34 .485
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 30 .531
Cleveland 33 31 .516 1
Kansas City 32 34 .485 3
Detroit 32 34 .485 3
Chicago 30 36 .455 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 23 .662
Texas 33 33 .500 11
Los Angeles 35 36 .493 11½
Seattle 33 36 .478 12½
Oakland 29 38 .433 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5

Minnesota 6, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 1, Boston 0

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Toronto 4

Detroit 13, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 10, Seattle 4

Boston 2, Houston 1

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Oakland 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5) at Toronto (Stroman 7-2), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Merritt 0-0) at Minnesota (Wilk 0-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at Oakland (Hahn 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-4) at Baltimore (Miley 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 3-6) at Texas (Perez 2-6), 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-2), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Porcello 3-8) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0) at Toronto (Happ 1-4), 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 2-0) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 5-3) at Baltimore (Asher 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 5-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 3-4) at Texas (Darvish 6-4), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (Cotton 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

