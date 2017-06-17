|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|Boston
|38
|29
|.567
|1
|Tampa Bay
|35
|35
|.500
|5½
|Baltimore
|32
|34
|.485
|6½
|Toronto
|32
|35
|.478
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|30
|.531
|—
|Cleveland
|33
|31
|.516
|1
|Kansas City
|32
|34
|.485
|3
|Detroit
|32
|34
|.485
|3
|Chicago
|31
|36
|.463
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|23
|.662
|—
|Texas
|33
|33
|.500
|11
|Los Angeles
|35
|36
|.493
|11½
|Seattle
|33
|36
|.478
|12½
|Oakland
|29
|38
|.433
|15½
___
St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Toronto 4
Detroit 13, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 10, Seattle 4
Boston 2, Houston 1
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
Oakland 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0) at Toronto (Happ 1-4), 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 2-0) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 5-3) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 5-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 3-4) at Texas (Darvish 6-4), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Oakland (Cotton 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.