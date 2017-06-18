|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|Boston
|38
|30
|.559
|1
|Tampa Bay
|36
|35
|.507
|4½
|Baltimore
|33
|34
|.493
|5½
|Toronto
|32
|35
|.478
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|31
|.530
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|Kansas City
|32
|35
|.478
|3½
|Detroit
|32
|35
|.478
|3½
|Chicago
|31
|36
|.463
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|23
|.667
|—
|Texas
|34
|33
|.507
|11
|Los Angeles
|36
|36
|.500
|11½
|Seattle
|33
|37
|.471
|13½
|Oakland
|30
|38
|.441
|15½
___
St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Toronto 4
Detroit 13, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 10, Seattle 4
Boston 2, Houston 1
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
Oakland 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland 9, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Texas 10, Seattle 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 2nd game
Houston 7, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0) at Toronto (Happ 1-4), 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 2-0) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 5-3) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 5-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 3-4) at Texas (Darvish 6-4), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Oakland (Cotton 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 5-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Feldman 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 1-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 3-6), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 3-1) at Oakland (Gossett 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10 p.m.