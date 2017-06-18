Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 10:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 28 .576
Boston 38 30 .559 1
Tampa Bay 36 35 .507
Baltimore 33 34 .493
Toronto 32 35 .478
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 31 .530
Minnesota 34 32 .515 1
Kansas City 32 35 .478
Detroit 32 35 .478
Chicago 31 36 .463
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 23 .667
Texas 34 33 .507 11
Los Angeles 36 36 .500 11½
Seattle 33 37 .471 13½
Oakland 30 38 .441 15½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Texas 10, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 2nd game

Houston 7, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 5-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Feldman 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 1-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 3-6), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 3-1) at Oakland (Gossett 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sports News
