By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 29 .567
Boston 39 30 .565
Tampa Bay 37 35 .514
Baltimore 34 34 .500
Toronto 33 35 .485
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 31 .537
Minnesota 34 33 .507 2
Kansas City 33 35 .485
Detroit 32 36 .471
Chicago 31 37 .456
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 24 .657
Texas 34 34 .500 11
Los Angeles 36 37 .493 11½
Seattle 34 37 .479 12½
Oakland 31 38 .449 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Texas 10, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 2nd game

Houston 7, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 0

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 5-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Feldman 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 1-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 3-6), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 3-1) at Oakland (Gossett 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-6) at Minnesota (Santana 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 8-3) at Kansas City (Strahm 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Martes 1-0) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

