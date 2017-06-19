|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Boston
|39
|30
|.565
|—
|Tampa Bay
|37
|35
|.514
|3½
|Baltimore
|34
|34
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|33
|35
|.485
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|31
|.537
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|33
|.507
|2
|Kansas City
|33
|35
|.485
|3½
|Detroit
|32
|36
|.471
|4½
|Chicago
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Texas
|34
|34
|.500
|11
|Los Angeles
|36
|37
|.493
|11½
|Seattle
|34
|37
|.479
|12½
|Oakland
|31
|38
|.449
|14½
___
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland 9, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Texas 10, Seattle 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 2nd game
Houston 7, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 0
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 1
Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Texas 3
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Houston 5
Cleveland (Kluber 5-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Feldman 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 1-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 3-6), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 3-1) at Oakland (Gossett 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-6) at Minnesota (Santana 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 8-3) at Kansas City (Strahm 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Martes 1-0) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3), 10:10 p.m.