|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Boston
|39
|30
|.565
|—
|Tampa Bay
|37
|36
|.507
|4
|Baltimore
|34
|34
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|33
|35
|.485
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|31
|.537
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|33
|.507
|2
|Kansas City
|33
|35
|.485
|3½
|Detroit
|32
|36
|.471
|4½
|Chicago
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Texas
|34
|34
|.500
|11
|Los Angeles
|36
|37
|.493
|11½
|Seattle
|34
|37
|.479
|12½
|Oakland
|31
|38
|.449
|14½
___
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 1
Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Texas 3
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Houston 5
Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-6) at Minnesota (Santana 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 8-3) at Kansas City (Strahm 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Martes 1-0) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.