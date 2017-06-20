Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 10:33 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 29 .567
Boston 39 31 .557 ½
Tampa Bay 39 36 .520 3
Toronto 34 35 .493 5
Baltimore 34 35 .493 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 37 31 .544
Minnesota 34 33 .507
Kansas City 34 35 .493
Detroit 32 37 .464
Chicago 31 37 .456 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 24 .662
Los Angeles 36 37 .493 12
Texas 34 35 .493 12
Seattle 35 37 .486 12½
Oakland 31 39 .443 15½

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Texas 6

Kansas City 4, Boston 2

Houston 4, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Detroit 2

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 5

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Adleman 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-2), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 6-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 7-3) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 1-6) at Texas (Ross 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 1-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 4-2) at Oakland (Manaea 6-3), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 4-4) at Seattle (Paxton 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

