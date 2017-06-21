|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|40
|31
|.563
|—
|New York
|38
|30
|.559
|½
|Tampa Bay
|39
|36
|.520
|3
|Baltimore
|35
|35
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|34
|36
|.486
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|32
|.536
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|33
|.515
|1½
|Kansas City
|34
|36
|.486
|3½
|Detroit
|32
|37
|.464
|5
|Chicago
|31
|38
|.449
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|37
|37
|.500
|12
|Texas
|35
|35
|.500
|12
|Seattle
|35
|37
|.486
|13
|Oakland
|31
|40
|.437
|16½
___
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, Texas 6
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Kansas City 4, Boston 2
Houston 4, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, Detroit 2
Baltimore 6, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 5
Texas 6, Toronto 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Boston 8, Kansas City 3
Houston 8, Oakland 4
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Adleman 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-2), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 6-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 7-3) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 1-6) at Texas (Ross 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 1-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 4-2) at Oakland (Manaea 6-3), 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 4-4) at Seattle (Paxton 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.