Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 3:16 am 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 39 31 .557
Boston 40 32 .556
Tampa Bay 39 36 .520
Toronto 35 37 .486 5
Baltimore 35 37 .486 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 32 .549
Minnesota 36 34 .514
Kansas City 35 36 .493 4
Chicago 32 39 .451 7
Detroit 32 40 .444
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 24 .676
Seattle 38 37 .507 12½
Los Angeles 38 38 .500 13
Texas 36 36 .500 13
Oakland 31 42 .425 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 6, Boston 4

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 4

Toronto 7, Texas 5

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Seattle 7, Detroit 5

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 0

Texas 11, Toronto 4

Houston 12, Oakland 9

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 9, Detroit 6

Friday’s Games

Texas (Darvish 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 3-3) at Boston (Porcello 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 6-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Houston (Musgrove 4-6) at Seattle (Hernandez 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.