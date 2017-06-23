Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 11:13 pm 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 41 32 .562
New York 39 31 .557 ½
Tampa Bay 40 36 .526
Toronto 35 37 .486
Baltimore 35 38 .479 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 33 .542
Minnesota 37 34 .521
Kansas City 35 36 .493
Chicago 32 40 .444 7
Detroit 32 40 .444 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 24 .676
Seattle 38 37 .507 12½
Texas 36 36 .500 13
Los Angeles 38 39 .494 13½
Oakland 32 42 .432 18

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 0

Texas 11, Toronto 4

Houston 12, Oakland 9

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 9, Detroit 6

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 15, Baltimore 5

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 4

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 0

Know what to do with your Thrift Savings Plan the next time the stock market crashes? Senior Correspondent Mike Causey tells you how to avoid buying high and selling low.

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Kansas City (Vargas 10-3), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-5) at Boston (Price 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 6-1) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9909 0.0104 2.80%
L 2020 25.7337 0.0259 4.59%
L 2030 28.7948 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0672 0.0576 7.46%
L 2050 17.8451 0.0380 8.30%
G Fund 15.3572 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9862 0.0107 2.57%
C Fund 33.9550 0.0528 8.67%
S Fund 44.0473 0.2981 4.96%
I Fund 28.1425 0.0478 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.