|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|41
|32
|.562
|—
|New York
|39
|31
|.557
|½
|Tampa Bay
|40
|36
|.526
|2½
|Toronto
|35
|37
|.486
|5½
|Baltimore
|35
|38
|.479
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|33
|.542
|—
|Minnesota
|37
|34
|.521
|1½
|Kansas City
|35
|36
|.493
|3½
|Chicago
|32
|40
|.444
|7
|Detroit
|32
|40
|.444
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|24
|.676
|—
|Seattle
|38
|37
|.507
|12½
|Texas
|36
|36
|.500
|13
|Los Angeles
|38
|39
|.494
|13½
|Oakland
|32
|42
|.432
|18
___
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 0
Texas 11, Toronto 4
Houston 12, Oakland 9
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 9, Detroit 6
Tampa Bay 15, Baltimore 5
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 4
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 0
Know what to do with your Thrift Savings Plan the next time the stock market crashes? Senior Correspondent Mike Causey tells you how to avoid buying high and selling low.
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Kansas City (Vargas 10-3), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 4-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-5) at Boston (Price 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 6-1) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.