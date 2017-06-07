Sports Listen

America’s Cup challenger races postponed due to high wind

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 3:57 pm < a min read
Racing in the America’s Cup challenger semifinals was postponed Wednesday due to wind exceeding the 24-knot limit and big waves on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

The postponement came a day after Emirates Team New Zealand capsized at the start of a race against Britain’s Land Rover BAR, throwing three sailors into the water and causing serious damage to the 50-foot foiling catamaran.

Race director Iain Murray said Thursday’s forecast is for lighter wind and good conditions.

The delay gave the Kiwis, the hard-luck losers in the 2013 America’s Cup, another day to repair their boat. A spokesman said the shore team worked through the night and that the boat will be ready for Thursday’s three scheduled races.

The sailors are OK other than some scratches and bruises, the team said.

Emirates Team New Zealand leads Land Rover BAR 3-1 in the best-of-9 series. In the other semifinal, SoftBank Team Japan leads Sweden’s Artemis Racing 3-1.

