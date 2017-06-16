Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Anaheim Ducks move to…

Anaheim Ducks move to buy out injured D Simon Despres

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 8:04 pm < a min read
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks are parting ways with defenseman Simon Despres, who is struggling with serious concussion issues.

The Ducks placed Despres on waivers Friday, and general manager Bob Murray indicated the club will buy out the remainder of his five-year contract.

Despres was just one game into an $18.5 million contract extension last fall when the Ducks lost him for the season. Despres earned the deal with outstanding play for Anaheim late in the 2014-15 season after arriving in a trade with Pittsburgh.

But Despres missed 42 games during the 2015-16 season with a concussion, and he was hurt again in the Ducks’ season opener in Dallas last October.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Anaheim has disclosed few details about Despres’ health. Murray didn’t mention Despres’ concussion problems in a brief statement announcing the move.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Anaheim Ducks move to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.