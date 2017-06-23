Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Anaheim Ducks re-sign F…

Anaheim Ducks re-sign F Patrick Eaves to 3-year deal

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 7:46 pm < a min read
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Forward Patrick Eaves has agreed to a three-year, $9.45 million contract to stay with the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim announced the deal Friday night during the NHL draft.

Eaves initially was a late-season rental for the Ducks, who gave up a first-round pick to grab the goal-scoring veteran from Dallas for the playoff push.

Eaves fit right in with Anaheim, scoring 11 goals in 20 regular-season games alongside captain Ryan Getzlaf. His 32 combined goals for the Stars and Ducks were the most of his 12-year NHL career.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The 33-year-old forward scored two goals in seven playoff games, but sprained his right ankle and missed the Ducks’ final 10 postseason contests. Anaheim advanced to the Western Conference finals, but ran out of offense with Eaves and Rickard Rakell sidelined.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Anaheim Ducks re-sign F…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9909 0.0104 2.80%
L 2020 25.7337 0.0259 4.59%
L 2030 28.7948 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0672 0.0576 7.46%
L 2050 17.8451 0.0380 8.30%
G Fund 15.3572 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9862 0.0107 2.57%
C Fund 33.9550 0.0528 8.67%
S Fund 44.0473 0.2981 4.96%
I Fund 28.1425 0.0478 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.