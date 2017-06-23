Anaheim Ducks re-sign F Patrick Eaves to 3-year deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Forward Patrick Eaves has agreed to a three-year, $9.45 million contract to stay with the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim announced the deal Friday night during the NHL draft.

Eaves initially was a late-season rental for the Ducks, who gave up a first-round pick to grab the goal-scoring veteran from Dallas for the playoff push.

Eaves fit right in with Anaheim, scoring 11 goals in 20 regular-season games alongside captain Ryan Getzlaf. His 32 combined goals for the Stars and Ducks were the most of his 12-year NHL career.

The 33-year-old forward scored two goals in seven playoff games, but sprained his right ankle and missed the Ducks’ final 10 postseason contests. Anaheim advanced to the Western Conference finals, but ran out of offense with Eaves and Rickard Rakell sidelined.