Angels 10, Yankees 5

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 1:46 am < a min read
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Maybin cf 3 3 1 1 Gardner lf 4 1 1 1
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 2 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0
Pujols dh 5 1 2 2 Judge rf 3 2 1 3
Y.Escbr 3b 4 2 2 1 Hlliday dh 3 0 0 0
Vlbuena 1b 5 0 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 1
Simmons ss 5 0 1 2 G.S?nch c 4 0 1 0
Yng Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0
Mldnado c 4 0 0 0 Carter 1b 4 1 2 0
Pnnngtn 2b 3 3 3 0 Trreyes 3b 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 10 11 9 Totals 34 5 8 5
Los Angeles 102 001 420—10
New York 140 000 000— 5

E_Germ?n (1), S.Castro (6), G.S?nchez (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 4. 2B_Y.Escobar (14), Simmons (16), Pennington (1), Carter (4). HR_Maybin (6), Judge (25). SB_Maybin (22), Gardner (9). SF_Calhoun 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ch?vez 4 7 5 5 2 3
Petit W,2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bedrosian H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Severino L,5-3 6 8 6 5 2 5
Shreve BS,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Betances 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Germ?n 2 1 2 1 1 3

L.Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Betances, Germ?n.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:24. A_43,051 (49,642).

