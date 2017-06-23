Angels 10, Yankees 5

|Los Angeles
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Maybin cf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|2
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Y.Escbr 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hlliday dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|G.S?nch c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carter 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pnnngtn 2b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Trreyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|9
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Los Angeles
|102
|001
|420—10
|New York
|140
|000
|000—
|5
E_Germ?n (1), S.Castro (6), G.S?nchez (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 4. 2B_Y.Escobar (14), Simmons (16), Pennington (1), Carter (4). HR_Maybin (6), Judge (25). SB_Maybin (22), Gardner (9). SF_Calhoun 2 (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ch?vez
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Petit W,2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bedrosian H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Severino L,5-3
|6
|8
|6
|5
|2
|5
|Shreve BS,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betances
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Germ?n
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
L.Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Betances, Germ?n.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:24. A_43,051 (49,642).