Angels 10, Yankees 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.277
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Pujols dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Escobar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Valbuena 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.194
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Young Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Pennington 2b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|9
|4
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.331
|Holliday dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.320
|S?nchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Carter 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|102
|001
|420—10
|11
|0
|New York
|140
|000
|000—
|5
|8
|3
E_Castro (6), S?nchez (6), Germ?n (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 4. 2B_Escobar (14), Simmons (16), Pennington (1), Carter (4). HR_Maybin (6), off Severino; Judge (25), off Ch?vez. RBIs_Maybin (17), Calhoun 2 (36), Pujols 2 (51), Escobar (21), Valbuena (20), Simmons 2 (33), Gardner (32), Judge 3 (57), Castro (45). SB_Maybin (22), Gardner (9). SF_Calhoun 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Valbuena, Young Jr.); New York 3 (Hicks, S?nchez, Torreyes). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 9; New York 3 for 7.
GIDP_Simmons, Gregorius.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Valbuena, Simmons); New York 1 (Gregorius, Castro, Carter).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ch?vez
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|93
|5.15
|Petit, W, 2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.42
|Bedrosian, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.43
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.28
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 5-3
|6
|8
|6
|5
|2
|5
|99
|3.30
|Shreve, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.80
|Betances
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|1.16
|Germ?n
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|28
|1.04
Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-1, Betances 1-1. WP_Betances, Germ?n.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:24. A_43,051 (49,642).