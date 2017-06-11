Sports Listen

Angels 12, Astros 6

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 6:03 pm < a min read
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Maybin cf 4 3 2 0 Sprnger cf 4 2 1 2
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 3 Reddick rf 5 0 3 1
Pujols dh 5 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1
Vlbuena 3b 3 2 1 1 Beltran dh 5 0 0 0
Cron 1b 5 1 1 1 Gattis c 5 0 1 0
Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 Ma.Gnza ss 4 0 0 0
Mldnado c 4 1 0 0 Y.Grrel 1b 4 1 1 1
Yng Jr. lf 4 1 2 4 Bregman 3b 2 2 0 0
Espnosa 2b 4 1 1 0 Aoki lf 4 1 3 1
Totals 37 12 12 12 Totals 37 6 10 6
Los Angeles 102 060 210—12
Houston 002 400 000— 6

E_Gattis (5). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 9. 2B_Cron (4), Simmons 2 (14), Aoki (5). HR_Pujols (10), Young Jr. (2), Springer (17), Y.Gurriel (7). SB_Maybin 2 (19), Simmons (8), Young Jr. (4). SF_Simmons (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Chavez 3 2-3 4 6 6 4 3
Parker 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Middleton W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alvarez H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hernandez H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Paulino 4 6 5 5 2 4
Feliz L,2-1 1 3 4 4 1 2
Hoyt 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 4
Diaz 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Paulino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Paulino, Hoyt, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Miller; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:39. A_32,425 (42,060).

Sports News
