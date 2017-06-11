Angels 12, Astros 6

|Los Angeles
|Maybin cf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Pujols dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vlbuena 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Beltran dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gattis c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ma.Gnza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Yng Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Bregman 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Aoki lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|37
|12
|12
|12
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Los Angeles
|102
|060
|210—12
|Houston
|002
|400
|000—
|6
E_Gattis (5). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 9. 2B_Cron (4), Simmons 2 (14), Aoki (5). HR_Pujols (10), Young Jr. (2), Springer (17), Y.Gurriel (7). SB_Maybin 2 (19), Simmons (8), Young Jr. (4). SF_Simmons (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Chavez
|3
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Parker
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middleton W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez H,11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez H,6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Petit
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Paulino
|4
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Feliz L,2-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Hoyt
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Diaz
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Paulino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
WP_Paulino, Hoyt, Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Miller; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:39. A_32,425 (42,060).