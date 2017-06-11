Angels 12, Astros 6

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Maybin cf 4 3 2 0 Sprnger cf 4 2 1 2 Calhoun rf 4 1 2 3 Reddick rf 5 0 3 1 Pujols dh 5 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 Vlbuena 3b 3 2 1 1 Beltran dh 5 0 0 0 Cron 1b 5 1 1 1 Gattis c 5 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 Ma.Gnza ss 4 0 0 0 Mldnado c 4 1 0 0 Y.Grrel 1b 4 1 1 1 Yng Jr. lf 4 1 2 4 Bregman 3b 2 2 0 0 Espnosa 2b 4 1 1 0 Aoki lf 4 1 3 1 Totals 37 12 12 12 Totals 37 6 10 6

Los Angeles 102 060 210—12 Houston 002 400 000— 6

E_Gattis (5). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 9. 2B_Cron (4), Simmons 2 (14), Aoki (5). HR_Pujols (10), Young Jr. (2), Springer (17), Y.Gurriel (7). SB_Maybin 2 (19), Simmons (8), Young Jr. (4). SF_Simmons (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Chavez 3 2-3 4 6 6 4 3 Parker 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Middleton W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Alvarez H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hernandez H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1 Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1 Houston Paulino 4 6 5 5 2 4 Feliz L,2-1 1 3 4 4 1 2 Hoyt 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 4 Diaz 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Paulino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Paulino, Hoyt, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Miller; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:39. A_32,425 (42,060).