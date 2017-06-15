Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 7, Yankees 5

Angels 7, Yankees 5

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 1:42 am < a min read
Share
New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 1 2 0 Maybin cf 5 1 2 0
A.Hicks cf 5 0 2 0 Calhoun rf 5 0 1 0
Judge dh 5 1 1 0 Pujols dh 5 1 2 0
Hlliday 1b 2 0 1 1 Y.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0
S.Cstro 2b 3 1 1 0 Vlbuena 1b 2 1 1 1
G.Sanch c 4 2 3 3 Simmons ss 3 2 1 2
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Yng Jr. lf 3 1 2 1
Headley 3b 4 0 2 1 Espnosa 2b 4 1 1 2
Rfsnydr rf 4 0 1 0 Grterol c 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 5 14 5 Totals 35 7 12 6
New York 400 001 000—5
Los Angeles 122 000 20x—7

E_Bridwell (1), Y.Escobar (9), G.Sanchez (5). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_A.Hicks (15), Valbuena (3). 3B_Refsnyder (1). HR_G.Sanchez (11), Simmons (7), Espinosa (6). SB_Judge (6), Maybin (20), Young Jr. (6). SF_Holliday (3), Valbuena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Pineda 6 10 5 5 1 2
Herrera L,0-1 2 2 2 2 1 2
Los Angeles
Shoemaker 3 6 4 4 1 2
Bridwell 3 2-3 7 1 0 0 1
Parker W,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Hernandez S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Shoemaker pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Shoemaker (Castro), by Herrera (Young Jr.). WP_Pineda.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

T_3:23. A_43,851 (43,250).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 7, Yankees 5
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.