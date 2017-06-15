Angels 7, Yankees 5

|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Maybin cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Judge dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hlliday 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vlbuena 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|G.Sanch c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Headley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Espnosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rfsnydr rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grterol c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|New York
|400
|001
|000—5
|Los Angeles
|122
|000
|20x—7
E_Bridwell (1), Y.Escobar (9), G.Sanchez (5). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_A.Hicks (15), Valbuena (3). 3B_Refsnyder (1). HR_G.Sanchez (11), Simmons (7), Espinosa (6). SB_Judge (6), Maybin (20), Young Jr. (6). SF_Holliday (3), Valbuena (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Pineda
|6
|10
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Herrera L,0-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|Shoemaker
|3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Bridwell
|3
|2-3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Parker W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hernandez S,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shoemaker pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Shoemaker (Castro), by Herrera (Young Jr.). WP_Pineda.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:23. A_43,851 (43,250).