Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 7, Yankees 5

Angels 7, Yankees 5

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 1:42 am < a min read
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .264
Hicks cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .314
Judge dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .338
Holliday 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .275
Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .323
Sanchez c 4 2 3 3 0 0 .282
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .337
Headley 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .245
Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .130
Totals 36 5 14 5 1 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .263
Calhoun rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Pujols dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .236
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Valbuena 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .177
Simmons ss 3 2 1 2 1 0 .281
Young Jr. lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .333
Espinosa 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .166
Graterol c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Totals 35 7 12 6 2 4
New York 400 001 000—5 14 1
Los Angeles 122 000 20x—7 12 2

E_Sanchez (5), Escobar (9), Bridwell (1). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Hicks (15), Valbuena (3). 3B_Refsnyder (1). HR_Sanchez (11), off Shoemaker; Espinosa (6), off Pineda; Simmons (7), off Herrera. RBIs_Holliday (45), Sanchez 3 (31), Headley (27), Valbuena (14), Simmons 2 (30), Young Jr. (10), Espinosa 2 (24). SB_Judge (6), Maybin (20), Young Jr. (6). SF_Holliday, Valbuena.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Hicks, Judge, Castro); Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Pujols, Simmons 2, Young Jr., Espinosa). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Valbuena, Maybin. LIDP_Refsnyder. GIDP_Castro.

Advertisement

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Espinosa, Valbuena), (Espinosa).

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda 6 10 5 5 1 2 102 3.71
Herrera, L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 2 29 9.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker 3 6 4 4 1 2 58 4.52
Bridwell 3 2-3 7 1 0 0 1 56 2.79
Parker, W, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.01
Hernandez, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.57

Shoemaker pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bridwell 2-0, Parker 2-0. HBP_Shoemaker (Castro), Herrera (Young Jr.). WP_Pineda.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:23. A_43,851 (43,250).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 7, Yankees 5
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.