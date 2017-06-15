Angels 7, Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Judge dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Holliday 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Sanchez c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Headley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Refsnyder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Totals
|36
|5
|14
|5
|1
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Pujols dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Valbuena 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.177
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.281
|Young Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Espinosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.166
|Graterol c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|2
|4
|New York
|400
|001
|000—5
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|122
|000
|20x—7
|12
|2
E_Sanchez (5), Escobar (9), Bridwell (1). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Hicks (15), Valbuena (3). 3B_Refsnyder (1). HR_Sanchez (11), off Shoemaker; Espinosa (6), off Pineda; Simmons (7), off Herrera. RBIs_Holliday (45), Sanchez 3 (31), Headley (27), Valbuena (14), Simmons 2 (30), Young Jr. (10), Espinosa 2 (24). SB_Judge (6), Maybin (20), Young Jr. (6). SF_Holliday, Valbuena.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Hicks, Judge, Castro); Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Pujols, Simmons 2, Young Jr., Espinosa). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Valbuena, Maybin. LIDP_Refsnyder. GIDP_Castro.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Espinosa, Valbuena), (Espinosa).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|6
|10
|5
|5
|1
|2
|102
|3.71
|Herrera, L, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|29
|9.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker
|3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|58
|4.52
|Bridwell
|3
|2-3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|56
|2.79
|Parker, W, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.01
|Hernandez, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.57
Shoemaker pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bridwell 2-0, Parker 2-0. HBP_Shoemaker (Castro), Herrera (Young Jr.). WP_Pineda.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:23. A_43,851 (43,250).