Angels 7, Yankees 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Hicks cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .314 Judge dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .338 Holliday 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .275 Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .323 Sanchez c 4 2 3 3 0 0 .282 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .337 Headley 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .245 Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .130 Totals 36 5 14 5 1 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .263 Calhoun rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Pujols dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .236 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Valbuena 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .177 Simmons ss 3 2 1 2 1 0 .281 Young Jr. lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .333 Espinosa 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .166 Graterol c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Totals 35 7 12 6 2 4

New York 400 001 000—5 14 1 Los Angeles 122 000 20x—7 12 2

E_Sanchez (5), Escobar (9), Bridwell (1). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Hicks (15), Valbuena (3). 3B_Refsnyder (1). HR_Sanchez (11), off Shoemaker; Espinosa (6), off Pineda; Simmons (7), off Herrera. RBIs_Holliday (45), Sanchez 3 (31), Headley (27), Valbuena (14), Simmons 2 (30), Young Jr. (10), Espinosa 2 (24). SB_Judge (6), Maybin (20), Young Jr. (6). SF_Holliday, Valbuena.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Hicks, Judge, Castro); Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Pujols, Simmons 2, Young Jr., Espinosa). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Valbuena, Maybin. LIDP_Refsnyder. GIDP_Castro.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Espinosa, Valbuena), (Espinosa).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda 6 10 5 5 1 2 102 3.71 Herrera, L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 2 29 9.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker 3 6 4 4 1 2 58 4.52 Bridwell 3 2-3 7 1 0 0 1 56 2.79 Parker, W, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.01 Hernandez, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.57

Shoemaker pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bridwell 2-0, Parker 2-0. HBP_Shoemaker (Castro), Herrera (Young Jr.). WP_Pineda.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:23. A_43,851 (43,250).