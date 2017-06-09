Angels 9, Astros 4

|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Maybin cf
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|B.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ma.Gnza 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gattis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Espnosa 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Aoki lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Los Angeles
|121
|101
|210—9
|Houston
|020
|000
|200—4
E_B.McCann (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 3. 2B_Maybin (10), Y.Escobar (10), Simmons (12), Reddick (11). HR_Maldonado (5), Bregman (7). SB_Maybin 4 (17). SF_Pujols (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Shoemaker W,6-3
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Peacock L,3-1
|3
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Hoyt
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martes
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Sipp
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Martes (Maldonado). WP_Martes.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:20. A_40,786 (42,060).