Angels 9, Astros 4

Angels 9, Astros 4

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 11:39 pm < a min read
Share
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Maybin cf 4 4 3 0 Reddick rf 4 0 2 0
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 3 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Pujols dh 3 0 0 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Y.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 1 Beltran dh 4 0 0 0
Vlbuena 1b 4 0 1 2 B.McCnn c 4 1 1 0
Simmons ss 5 1 2 0 Ma.Gnza 1b 3 2 2 0
Mldnado c 4 1 2 2 Gattis ph 1 0 1 0
Yng Jr. lf 5 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 2
Espnosa 2b 3 1 0 0 Aoki lf 3 0 0 1
Mrsnick cf 3 0 1 1
Totals 36 9 13 9 Totals 33 4 8 4
Los Angeles 121 101 210—9
Houston 020 000 200—4

E_B.McCann (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 3. 2B_Maybin (10), Y.Escobar (10), Simmons (12), Reddick (11). HR_Maldonado (5), Bregman (7). SB_Maybin 4 (17). SF_Pujols (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Shoemaker W,6-3 7 7 4 4 1 4
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Peacock L,3-1 3 7 4 4 4 1
Hoyt 1 2 1 1 0 1
Martes 3 2-3 4 4 4 2 2
Sipp 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Martes (Maldonado). WP_Martes.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:20. A_40,786 (42,060).

