Angels get 3 homers to snap Royals’ six-game win streak

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 11:15 pm < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols, Cameron Maybin and Luis Valbuena each homered and Alex Meyer dominated for six innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Kansas City 9-0 on Saturday to snap the Royals’ six-game winning streak.

Maybin hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, Pujols had a two-run shot in the fifth and Valbuena added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Meyer (3-3) pitched the best game of his young career, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Rookie right-hander Jake Junis (2-1) got the first loss of his career, surrendering five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.

