Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP source: Andrew Barroway…

AP source: Andrew Barroway becomes Coyotes’ sole owner

By STEPHEN WHYNO June 12, 2017 12:06 pm < a min read
Share

A person with direct knowledge of the transaction says Andrew Barroway has bought out the minority owners of the Arizona Coyotes and is now the team’s sole owner.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal has not been announced. The person says Barroway is committed to keeping the Coyotes in Arizona.

Barroway bought a controlling interest in team from the IceArizona group of Canadian businessmen in 2014. The Philadelphia hedge fund manager previously attempted to buy the New York Islanders from Charles Wang and filed a lawsuit saying Wang backed out of the deal.

The NHL’s board of governors must approve any ownership changes and could do so at its meeting this month.

Advertisement

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP source: Andrew Barroway…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips at Mall tent event

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.