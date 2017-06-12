AP source: Andrew Barroway becomes Coyotes’ sole owner

A person with direct knowledge of the transaction says Andrew Barroway has bought out the minority owners of the Arizona Coyotes and is now the team’s sole owner.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal has not been announced. The person says Barroway is committed to keeping the Coyotes in Arizona.

Barroway bought a controlling interest in team from the IceArizona group of Canadian businessmen in 2014. The Philadelphia hedge fund manager previously attempted to buy the New York Islanders from Charles Wang and filed a lawsuit saying Wang backed out of the deal.

The NHL’s board of governors must approve any ownership changes and could do so at its meeting this month.

Advertisement

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey