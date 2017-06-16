Sports Listen

AP Source: Bucks to hire Jon Horst as general manager

By GENARO C. ARMAS June 16, 2017 12:40 pm < a min read
The Milwaukee Bucks are staying in-house to fill their general manager vacancy.

A league source with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the team plans to name director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next GM.

Horst would replace John Hammond, who left to take the Orlando Magic job last month. The decision was first reported by ESPN.com.

Horst will take over a young, promising roster led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks finished above. 500 for the first time since 2009-10, losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first round in six games.

The franchise is also moving into a new downtown arena next year.

Horst was hired by the Bucks as basketball operations director in 2008.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

