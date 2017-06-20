AP source: Cavs owner, Billups meet about front-office job

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the talks says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert met with former NBA star Chauncey Billups about a position in Cleveland’s front office.

The meeting took place on Tuesday in Detroit, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations. Gilbert is looking for a general manager after parting ways with David Griffin on Monday as the Cavs regrouped after losing to Golden State in the NBA Finals.

Gilbert has known Billups since his days with the Pistons.

A five-time All-Star, Billups does not have any front-office experience, so it’s more likely he could fill an executive role to work alongside a new GM. Billups, who has been working as a TV analyst, is also close with Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

Griffin guided the Cavs to three straight Finals, but he and Gilbert couldn’t agree on the team’s direction.