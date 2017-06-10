Sports Listen

AP source: Panthers offer coaching job to Bob Boughner

By TIM REYNOLDS June 10, 2017 10:57 am < a min read
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Florida Panthers have offered their coaching job to San Jose assistant coach Bob Boughner.

The sides are working through details with the expectation that a deal can be finalized no later than Monday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the talks are ongoing.

Boughner would become the 15th coach in Panthers history, and the fifth since 2011.

Florida missed the playoffs last season in a turbulent year, one where coach Gerard Gallant was fired and replaced by then-general manager Tom Rowe. The Panthers have not won a playoff series since 1996.

TSN first reported that Boughner and the Panthers were closing in on a deal.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

