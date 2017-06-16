Sports Listen

AP Source: Saints’ Armstead needs shoulder surgery

By BRETT MARTEL June 16, 2017 5:17 pm < a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Saints starting left tackle Terron Armstead needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and that his rehabilitation is expected to take four to six months.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because there has been no announcement about the specific nature of the injury. Armstead posted on his Twitter page that he is “heartbroken” and “frustrated” when he learned he’d need the operation.

The specifics of the injury were first reported by NFL.com.

The 25-year-old Armstead, who is 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, is in the first year of a five-year, $65 million extension that he signed before the 2016 season.

He has been a starter since late in his rookie season in 2013.

