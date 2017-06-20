Sports Listen

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 0 0 000
Danville (Braves) 0 0 000
Burlington (Royals) 0 0 000
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 0 0 000
Pulaski (Yankees) 0 0 000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Bristol (Pirates) 0 0 000
Elizabethton (Twins) 0 0 000
Kingsport (Mets) 0 0 000
Greeneville (Astros) 0 0 000
Johnson City (Cardinals) 0 0 000

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Danville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

