Appalachian League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 9:41 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Pulaski (Yankees) 1 0 1.000
Princeton (Rays) 0 1 .000 1
Burlington (Royals) 0 1 .000 1
Danville (Braves) 0 1 .000 1
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 1 0 1.000
Greeneville (Astros) 1 0 1.000
Kingsport (Mets) 1 0 1.000
Johnson City (Cardinals) 1 0 1.000
Bristol (Pirates) 0 1 .000 1

Friday’s Games

Elizabethton 7, Danville 6

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Elizabethton, 9:04 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bluefield at Greeneville, 6 p.m.

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Johnson City at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 6 p.m.

Burlington at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

