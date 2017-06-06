Sports Listen

Arsenal makes defender Kolasinac its 1st offseason recruit

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 6:36 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal says Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac will be the club’s first signing in the transfer window.

The FA Cup winners say the 23-year-old left back will join from German club Schalke, where his contract is ending. Arsenal says the move has not yet been officially completed.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is looking to strengthen the squad after signing a two-year contract extension.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and will play in the Europa League rather than the more lucrative Champions League next season.

