Astros 3, Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Revere lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza lf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yng Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Pnnngtn 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espnosa pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|Houston
|010
|010
|01x—3
E_Correa (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 6. 2B_Reddick (12), Beltran (14). HR_B.McCann (9). SB_Revere (4), Espinosa (2). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_Y.Gurriel (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Nolasco L,2-7
|7
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Petit
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Fiers W,4-2
|7
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Devenski H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles S,16-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by Fiers (Young Jr.), by Nolasco (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:52. A_41,296 (42,060).