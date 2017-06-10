Sports Listen

Astros 3, Angels 1

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Simmons ss 4 0 0 1 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 2 0
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 2 0
Y.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 1
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Beltran dh 4 0 1 0
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 2 1 1
Revere lf 3 1 0 0 Ma.Gnza lf-1b 3 0 1 0
Yng Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Y.Grrel 1b 2 0 1 1
Pnnngtn 2b 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Vlbuena ph 1 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Espnosa pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 30 3 10 3
Los Angeles 000 000 010—1
Houston 010 010 01x—3

E_Correa (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 6. 2B_Reddick (12), Beltran (14). HR_B.McCann (9). SB_Revere (4), Espinosa (2). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_Y.Gurriel (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Nolasco L,2-7 7 8 2 2 0 2
Petit 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Fiers W,4-2 7 1-3 2 1 0 2 8
Devenski H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Giles S,16-18 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_by Fiers (Young Jr.), by Nolasco (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:52. A_41,296 (42,060).

