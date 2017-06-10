Astros 3, Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Revere lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Young Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Pennington 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|a-Valbuena ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|2-Espinosa pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|McCann c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Gonzalez lf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|1-Marisnick pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|3
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|2
|0
|Houston
|010
|010
|01x—3
|10
|1
a-singled for Pennington in the 8th.
1-ran for Gurriel in the 7th. 2-ran for Valbuena in the 8th.
E_Correa (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 6. 2B_Reddick (12), Beltran (14). HR_McCann (9), off Nolasco. RBIs_Simmons (26), Correa (41), McCann (31), Gurriel (28). SB_Revere (4), Espinosa (2). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Maldonado, Pennington); Houston 3 (Reddick, McCann 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Revere, Simmons, Beltran. GIDP_Maldonado, Correa 2.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Pennington, Cron), (Simmons, Pennington, Cron); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nolasco, L, 2-7
|7
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|106
|4.81
|Petit
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|2.89
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.43
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 4-2
|7
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|95
|4.29
|Devenski, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.45
|Giles, S, 16-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|3.91
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 2-0, Devenski 2-1. HBP_Fiers (Young Jr.), Nolasco (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:52. A_41,296 (42,060).