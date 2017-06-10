Sports Listen

Astros 3, Angels 1

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Simmons ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .274
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .241
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Revere lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .205
Young Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Pennington 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
a-Valbuena ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .175
2-Espinosa pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Totals 29 1 2 1 3 12
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Altuve 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .324
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .299
Beltran dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
McCann c 3 2 1 1 0 0 .273
Gonzalez lf-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .322
Gurriel 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .277
1-Marisnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Totals 30 3 10 3 1 2
Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 2 0
Houston 010 010 01x—3 10 1

a-singled for Pennington in the 8th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 7th. 2-ran for Valbuena in the 8th.

E_Correa (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 6. 2B_Reddick (12), Beltran (14). HR_McCann (9), off Nolasco. RBIs_Simmons (26), Correa (41), McCann (31), Gurriel (28). SB_Revere (4), Espinosa (2). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Maldonado, Pennington); Houston 3 (Reddick, McCann 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Revere, Simmons, Beltran. GIDP_Maldonado, Correa 2.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Pennington, Cron), (Simmons, Pennington, Cron); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nolasco, L, 2-7 7 8 2 2 0 2 106 4.81
Petit 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 22 2.89
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.43
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 4-2 7 1-3 2 1 0 2 8 95 4.29
Devenski, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.45
Giles, S, 16-18 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 3.91

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 2-0, Devenski 2-1. HBP_Fiers (Young Jr.), Nolasco (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:52. A_41,296 (42,060).

