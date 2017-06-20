Sports Listen

Astros 4, Athletics 1

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:17 am < a min read
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Gattis c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270
Fisher lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .278
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249
Marisnick cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .260
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232
Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Lowrie dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287
Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Brugman cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .212
a-Vogt ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Rosales ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Totals 30 1 4 1 3 13
Houston 000 020 011—4 9 0
Oakland 000 001 000—1 4 0

a-walked for Phegley in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Gattis 2 (11), Bregman 2 (12), Joyce (11), Lowrie (23). HR_Marisnick (9), off Gossett; Springer (20), off Axford; Fisher (2), off Smith. RBIs_Springer (45), Fisher (3), Marisnick 2 (18), Lowrie (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Correa, Bregman); Oakland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Altuve, Fisher.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, W, 4-1 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 8 99 2.82
Harris, H, 13 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 21 2.17
Devenski, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.59
Giles, S, 17-19 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.62
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gossett, L, 0-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 6 100 7.20
Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.82
Axford 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 6.92
Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 6.63

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Hendriks 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:56. A_10,482 (37,090).

Sports News
