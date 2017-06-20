Astros 4, Athletics 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Gattis c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Pinder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|a-Vogt ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Houston
|000
|020
|011—4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
a-walked for Phegley in the 7th.
LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Gattis 2 (11), Bregman 2 (12), Joyce (11), Lowrie (23). HR_Marisnick (9), off Gossett; Springer (20), off Axford; Fisher (2), off Smith. RBIs_Springer (45), Fisher (3), Marisnick 2 (18), Lowrie (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Correa, Bregman); Oakland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Altuve, Fisher.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, W, 4-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|99
|2.82
|Harris, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|2.17
|Devenski, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.59
|Giles, S, 17-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.62
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gossett, L, 0-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|100
|7.20
|Hendriks
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.82
|Axford
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|6.92
|Smith
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6.63
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Hendriks 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:56. A_10,482 (37,090).