Astros 4, Athletics 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Gattis c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Fisher lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .278 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249 Marisnick cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .260 Totals 35 4 9 4 2 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232 Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Brugman cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .212 a-Vogt ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Rosales ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Totals 30 1 4 1 3 13

Houston 000 020 011—4 9 0 Oakland 000 001 000—1 4 0

a-walked for Phegley in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Gattis 2 (11), Bregman 2 (12), Joyce (11), Lowrie (23). HR_Marisnick (9), off Gossett; Springer (20), off Axford; Fisher (2), off Smith. RBIs_Springer (45), Fisher (3), Marisnick 2 (18), Lowrie (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Correa, Bregman); Oakland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Altuve, Fisher.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, W, 4-1 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 8 99 2.82 Harris, H, 13 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 21 2.17 Devenski, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.59 Giles, S, 17-19 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.62 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gossett, L, 0-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 6 100 7.20 Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.82 Axford 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 6.92 Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 6.63

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Hendriks 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:56. A_10,482 (37,090).