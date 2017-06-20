Sports Listen

Astros 4, Athletics 1

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 1 2 1 Joyce rf 4 1 1 0
Ma.Gnza 1b 4 0 1 0 Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 1
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0
Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
Gattis c 4 1 2 0 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0
Fisher lf 4 1 1 1 Brugman cf 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 Phegley c 2 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 2 Vogt ph-c 0 0 0 0
Rosales ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 30 1 4 1
Houston 000 020 011—4
Oakland 000 001 000—1

LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Gattis 2 (11), Bregman 2 (12), Joyce (11), Lowrie (23). HR_Springer (20), Fisher (2), Marisnick (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock W,4-1 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 8
Harris H,13 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Devenski H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giles S,17-19 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Gossett L,0-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 6
Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Axford 1 1 1 1 1 0
Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:56. A_10,482 (37,090).

