Astros 4, Athletics 1

|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Joyce rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Vogt ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Houston
|000
|020
|011—4
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000—1
LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Gattis 2 (11), Bregman 2 (12), Joyce (11), Lowrie (23). HR_Springer (20), Fisher (2), Marisnick (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Peacock W,4-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Harris H,13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Devenski H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles S,17-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Gossett L,0-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Hendriks
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Axford
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:56. A_10,482 (37,090).
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.