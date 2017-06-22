Astros 5, Athletics 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .322 Correa ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .301 Gattis dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .268 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .278 Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .256 Marisnick cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .255 Aoki lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Totals 37 5 10 5 2 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Pinder ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .283 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .300 Healy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Brugman cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 R.Davis lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .212 a-Vogt ph-lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .217 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Totals 29 1 4 1 3 8

Houston 000 003 011—5 10 1 Oakland 000 000 100—1 4 1

a-grounded out for R.Davis in the 7th.

E_Bregman (5), Healy (12). LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Bregman (14), Alonso (13). HR_Correa (14), off Smith. RBIs_Correa (46), Gattis 2 (26), Marisnick 2 (20), Vogt (20). SF_Marisnick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Gattis, Aoki 2); Oakland 1 (Phegley). RISP_Houston 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Vogt. GIDP_Joyce, K.Davis, Healy.

DP_Houston 3 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel), (Correa, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 5-2 6 3 1 1 3 5 96 3.81 Sipp, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50 Gregerson, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.71 Harris, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.10 Giles 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.49 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, L, 6-4 6 7 3 3 2 8 99 4.05 Madson 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.54 Casilla 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 4.26 Smith 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 6.75

Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Gregerson 2-1. HBP_Fiers 2 (Pinder,Phegley). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:06. A_12,277 (37,090).