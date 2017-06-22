Astros 5, Athletics 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Gattis dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Aoki lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|2
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Pinder ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Brugman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|R.Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|a-Vogt ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|Houston
|000
|003
|011—5
|10
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
a-grounded out for R.Davis in the 7th.
E_Bregman (5), Healy (12). LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Bregman (14), Alonso (13). HR_Correa (14), off Smith. RBIs_Correa (46), Gattis 2 (26), Marisnick 2 (20), Vogt (20). SF_Marisnick.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Gattis, Aoki 2); Oakland 1 (Phegley). RISP_Houston 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Vogt. GIDP_Joyce, K.Davis, Healy.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
DP_Houston 3 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel), (Correa, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 5-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|96
|3.81
|Sipp, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.50
|Gregerson, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.71
|Harris, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.10
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.49
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 6-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|99
|4.05
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.54
|Casilla
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.26
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6.75
Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Gregerson 2-1. HBP_Fiers 2 (Pinder,Phegley). WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:06. A_12,277 (37,090).