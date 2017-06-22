Sports Listen

Astros 5, Athletics 1

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 1:26 am < a min read
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 0 0 0 Joyce rf 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Pinder ss 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 5 2 2 1 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0
Gattis dh 5 1 1 2 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0
Y.Grrel 1b 4 1 2 0 Healy 3b 3 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 Brugman cf 4 0 1 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 1 2 Ra.Dvis lf 2 0 0 0
Aoki lf 4 0 1 0 Vogt ph-lf 1 0 0 1
Phegley c 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 29 1 4 1
Houston 000 003 011—5
Oakland 000 000 100—1

E_Healy (12), Bregman (5). DP_Houston 3. LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Bregman (14), Alonso (13). HR_Correa (14). SF_Marisnick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Fiers W,5-2 6 3 1 1 3 5
Sipp H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gregerson H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Harris H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Manaea L,6-4 6 7 3 3 2 8
Madson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Casilla 1 2 1 1 0 0
Smith 1 1 1 1 0 1

Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Fiers (Pinder), by Fiers (Phegley). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:06. A_12,277 (37,090).

