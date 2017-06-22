Astros 5, Athletics 1

|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pinder ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brugman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Ra.Dvis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aoki lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogt ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Houston
|000
|003
|011—5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100—1
E_Healy (12), Bregman (5). DP_Houston 3. LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Bregman (14), Alonso (13). HR_Correa (14). SF_Marisnick (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Fiers W,5-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Sipp H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gregerson H,12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Manaea L,6-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Fiers (Pinder), by Fiers (Phegley). WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:06. A_12,277 (37,090).