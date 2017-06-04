Astros 7, Rangers 2

|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ma.Gnza lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chrinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoying cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kozma 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Houston
|212
|110
|000—7
|Texas
|000
|011
|000—2
E_Hoying (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 8. 2B_Beltran (12), Ma.Gonzalez (8), DeShields (5). HR_Springer 2 (16), Correa (11), Y.Gurriel (5), Odor (8). SB_Andrus (14). SF_Y.Gurriel (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Peacock W,3-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Sipp
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feliz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|Perez L,2-6
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|5
|3
|2
|Barnette
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Martinez
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Peacock (Andrus), by Sipp (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:18. A_39,204 (48,114).
