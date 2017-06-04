Sports Listen

Sports News

Astros 7, Rangers 2

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 6:37 pm < a min read
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 2 3 3 Choo rf 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0
Correa ss 3 1 2 1 Mazara lf 4 0 1 0
Gattis c 5 1 0 0 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0
Beltran dh 4 1 1 1 Gallo 1b 3 0 1 1
Ma.Gnza lf 4 0 1 0 Chrinos c 4 0 0 0
Y.Grrel 1b 3 2 2 2 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Hoying cf 2 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 DShelds ph-cf 2 0 1 0
Kozma 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 33 2 6 2
Houston 212 110 000—7
Texas 000 011 000—2

E_Hoying (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 8. 2B_Beltran (12), Ma.Gonzalez (8), DeShields (5). HR_Springer 2 (16), Correa (11), Y.Gurriel (5), Odor (8). SB_Andrus (14). SF_Y.Gurriel (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock W,3-0 6 4 2 2 1 9
Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Feliz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Texas
Perez L,2-6 3 2-3 7 6 5 3 2
Barnette 2 1 1 1 2 2
Martinez 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Peacock (Andrus), by Sipp (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:18. A_39,204 (48,114).

