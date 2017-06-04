Astros 7, Rangers 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .280 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .323 Correa ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .315 Gattis c 5 1 0 0 0 0 .276 Beltran dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .255 Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .312 Gurriel 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .267 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 35 7 9 7 5 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .305 Mazara lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .391 Gallo 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .204 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .204 Hoying cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .196 a-DeShields ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Kozma 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .148 Totals 33 2 6 2 2 13

Houston 212 110 000—7 9 0 Texas 000 011 000—2 6 1

a-doubled for Hoying in the 7th.

E_Hoying (1). LOB_Houston 7, Texas 8. 2B_Beltran (12), Gonzalez (8), DeShields (5). HR_Springer (15), off Perez; Correa (11), off Perez; Springer (16), off Perez; Gurriel (5), off Barnette; Odor (8), off Peacock. RBIs_Springer 3 (37), Correa (39), Beltran (22), Gurriel 2 (22), Gallo (34), Odor (24). SB_Andrus (14). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gattis, Gonzalez, Bregman); Texas 3 (Choo, Andrus, Chirinos). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Marisnick, Mazara. GIDP_Marisnick.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, W, 3-0 6 4 2 2 1 9 86 2.30 Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.60 Feliz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.19 Gregerson 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 5.32 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, L, 2-6 3 2-3 7 6 5 3 2 92 4.64 Barnette 2 1 1 1 2 2 38 5.96 Martinez 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 50 4.88

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-0, Barnette 1-0, Martinez 2-0. HBP_Peacock (Andrus), Sipp (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:18. A_39,204 (48,114).