Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Astros 7, Rangers 2

Astros 7, Rangers 2

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 6:37 pm < a min read
Share
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .280
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .323
Correa ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .315
Gattis c 5 1 0 0 0 0 .276
Beltran dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .255
Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .312
Gurriel 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .267
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 35 7 9 7 5 6
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .305
Mazara lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .391
Gallo 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .204
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Odor 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .204
Hoying cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .196
a-DeShields ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Kozma 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .148
Totals 33 2 6 2 2 13
Houston 212 110 000—7 9 0
Texas 000 011 000—2 6 1

a-doubled for Hoying in the 7th.

E_Hoying (1). LOB_Houston 7, Texas 8. 2B_Beltran (12), Gonzalez (8), DeShields (5). HR_Springer (15), off Perez; Correa (11), off Perez; Springer (16), off Perez; Gurriel (5), off Barnette; Odor (8), off Peacock. RBIs_Springer 3 (37), Correa (39), Beltran (22), Gurriel 2 (22), Gallo (34), Odor (24). SB_Andrus (14). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gattis, Gonzalez, Bregman); Texas 3 (Choo, Andrus, Chirinos). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Marisnick, Mazara. GIDP_Marisnick.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, W, 3-0 6 4 2 2 1 9 86 2.30
Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.60
Feliz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.19
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 5.32
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, L, 2-6 3 2-3 7 6 5 3 2 92 4.64
Barnette 2 1 1 1 2 2 38 5.96
Martinez 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 50 4.88

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-0, Barnette 1-0, Martinez 2-0. HBP_Peacock (Andrus), Sipp (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:18. A_39,204 (48,114).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Astros 7, Rangers 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.