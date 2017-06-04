Astros 7, Rangers 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.315
|Gattis c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Beltran dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|5
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.391
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Hoying cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-DeShields ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Kozma 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.148
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|13
|Houston
|212
|110
|000—7
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|011
|000—2
|6
|1
a-doubled for Hoying in the 7th.
E_Hoying (1). LOB_Houston 7, Texas 8. 2B_Beltran (12), Gonzalez (8), DeShields (5). HR_Springer (15), off Perez; Correa (11), off Perez; Springer (16), off Perez; Gurriel (5), off Barnette; Odor (8), off Peacock. RBIs_Springer 3 (37), Correa (39), Beltran (22), Gurriel 2 (22), Gallo (34), Odor (24). SB_Andrus (14). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gattis, Gonzalez, Bregman); Texas 3 (Choo, Andrus, Chirinos). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Marisnick, Mazara. GIDP_Marisnick.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, W, 3-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|86
|2.30
|Sipp
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.60
|Feliz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.19
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.32
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 2-6
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|5
|3
|2
|92
|4.64
|Barnette
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|38
|5.96
|Martinez
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50
|4.88
Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-0, Barnette 1-0, Martinez 2-0. HBP_Peacock (Andrus), Sipp (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:18. A_39,204 (48,114).