Sports News

Astros use 2 homers to beat Royals for 11th straight win

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 11:36 pm < a min read
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th straight win.

It’s the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros’ record. They won 12 straight in 1999 and 2004. Houston has also won 11 consecutive road games, which is a franchise record.

McCann homered in the fourth after Marwin Gonzalez walked to lead off the inning.

Gurriel homered in the ninth. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

Mike Fiers (3-2) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs and seven hits. He’s 6-0 in his past 10 road starts dating to Aug. 20.

Ian Kennedy (0-6) took the loss.

