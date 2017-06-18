Sports Listen

At World Series of Poker, massage brings relief _ and luck

By REGINA GARCIA CANO June 18, 2017 10:31 am < a min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Poker players participating in the weeks-long World Series of Poker in Las Vegas often remain seated for hours at a time trying to win big paydays.

To deal with the inevitable aches and pains and, for some, to get a hands-on dose of superstitious good luck, players turn to massage therapists who have been trained not only on how to properly manipulate the body but also on the etiquette of poker.

Poker Hall-of-Famer Daniel Negreanu says the massage allows him to feel more relaxed and focus on the game.

More than 400 therapists with Las Vegas-based Professional Massage Inc. are working during the 54-day event that draws tens of thousands of poker fans. The massage therapists can work on players from their scalp to their feet without interrupting the game.

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO / More of her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/ReginaGarciaCano

