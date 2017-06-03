Sports Listen

Sports News

Athletics 10, Nationals 4

Athletics 10, Nationals 4

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 7:53 pm < a min read
Share
Washington Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 5 0 0 0 Joyce rf 4 1 0 0
Werth dh 5 0 0 0 Pinder ss 3 1 0 0
Difo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 5 1 3 4
D.Mrphy 2b 4 1 3 0 K.Davis lf 5 1 1 0
Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 3 2 2
Lind lf 3 2 2 3 Healy 3b 4 2 4 3
M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0 Plouffe 3b 1 0 0 0
Drew 3b 3 0 0 1 Vogt dh 4 0 0 1
Lobaton c 4 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 Ra.Dvis cf 0 0 0 0
Phegley c 3 1 1 0
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 36 10 11 10
Washington 013 000 000— 4
Oakland 421 000 30x—10

E_Joyce (3), Pinder (3), Alonso (3), Drew (2), Lobaton (2). LOB_Washington 11, Oakland 8. 2B_D.Murphy (16), Lind (6), Lowrie 2 (18), Healy 2 (14). HR_Lind (4), Lowrie (7), Alonso (16), Healy 2 (11). CS_T.Turner (3). SF_Drew (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Ross L,2-2 3 6 7 6 2 5
Turner 3 2-3 5 3 3 1 1
Romero 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Oakland
Mengden 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 2
Hendriks W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Coulombe H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Madson H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Axford 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Axford (Murphy). WP_Mengden, Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:33. A_23,921 (37,090).

Sports News
The Associated Press

