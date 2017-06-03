Athletics 10, Nationals 4

|Washington
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Werth dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Difo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|D.Mrphy 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|K.Davis lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Lind lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Healy 3b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drew 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vogt dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lobaton c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ra.Dvis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|10
|Washington
|013
|000
|000—
|4
|Oakland
|421
|000
|30x—10
E_Joyce (3), Pinder (3), Alonso (3), Drew (2), Lobaton (2). LOB_Washington 11, Oakland 8. 2B_D.Murphy (16), Lind (6), Lowrie 2 (18), Healy 2 (14). HR_Lind (4), Lowrie (7), Alonso (16), Healy 2 (11). CS_T.Turner (3). SF_Drew (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Ross L,2-2
|3
|6
|7
|6
|2
|5
|Turner
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Romero
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Oakland
|Mengden
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Hendriks W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Coulombe H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Madson H,8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Axford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Axford (Murphy). WP_Mengden, Coulombe.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:33. A_23,921 (37,090).
