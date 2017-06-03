Sports Listen

Sports News

Athletics 10, Nationals 4

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 7:53 pm < a min read
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
T.Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Werth dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262
1-Difo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Murphy 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .343
Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .368
Lind lf 3 2 2 3 2 1 .344
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Drew 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .190
Lobaton c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .148
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Totals 35 4 8 4 5 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .187
Pinder ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .247
Lowrie 2b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .295
K.Davis lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .215
Alonso 1b 3 3 2 2 2 0 .299
Healy 3b 4 2 4 3 0 0 .279
Plouffe 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Vogt dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .215
Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
R.Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Phegley c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .217
Totals 36 10 11 10 5 7
Washington 013 000 000— 4 8 2
Oakland 421 000 30x—10 11 3

1-ran for Werth in the 9th.

E_Drew (2), Lobaton (2), Joyce (3), Pinder (3), Alonso (3). LOB_Washington 11, Oakland 8. 2B_Murphy (16), Lind (6), Lowrie 2 (18), Healy 2 (14). HR_Lind (4), off Mengden; Lowrie (7), off Ross; Healy (10), off Ross; Alonso (16), off J.Turner; Healy (11), off J.Turner. RBIs_Lind 3 (20), Drew (5), Lowrie 4 (20), Alonso 2 (34), Healy 3 (27), Vogt (12). CS_T.Turner (3). SF_Drew.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Werth 2, Taylor 4, Goodwin); Oakland 5 (Joyce, K.Davis, Alonso, Phegley, Plouffe). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman, K.Davis.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, L, 2-2 3 6 7 6 2 5 82 7.34
J.Turner 3 2-3 5 3 3 1 1 64 4.45
Romero 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 28 5.01
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mengden 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 2 90 10.12
Hendriks, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 23 3.04
Coulombe, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 10 2.50
Madson, H, 8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.66
Axford 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-0, Hendriks 2-0, Madson 1-0. HBP_Axford (Murphy). WP_Mengden, Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:33. A_23,921 (37,090).

