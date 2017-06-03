Athletics 10, Nationals 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Werth dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|1-Difo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Murphy 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.368
|Lind lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.344
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Drew 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Lobaton c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|5
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.187
|Pinder ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.295
|K.Davis lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Alonso 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.299
|Healy 3b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Plouffe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Vogt dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|R.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|10
|5
|7
|Washington
|013
|000
|000—
|4
|8
|2
|Oakland
|421
|000
|30x—10
|11
|3
1-ran for Werth in the 9th.
E_Drew (2), Lobaton (2), Joyce (3), Pinder (3), Alonso (3). LOB_Washington 11, Oakland 8. 2B_Murphy (16), Lind (6), Lowrie 2 (18), Healy 2 (14). HR_Lind (4), off Mengden; Lowrie (7), off Ross; Healy (10), off Ross; Alonso (16), off J.Turner; Healy (11), off J.Turner. RBIs_Lind 3 (20), Drew (5), Lowrie 4 (20), Alonso 2 (34), Healy 3 (27), Vogt (12). CS_T.Turner (3). SF_Drew.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Werth 2, Taylor 4, Goodwin); Oakland 5 (Joyce, K.Davis, Alonso, Phegley, Plouffe). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Zimmerman, K.Davis.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, L, 2-2
|3
|6
|7
|6
|2
|5
|82
|7.34
|J.Turner
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|64
|4.45
|Romero
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|5.01
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|90
|10.12
|Hendriks, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|3.04
|Coulombe, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.50
|Madson, H, 8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.66
|Axford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|9.53
Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-0, Hendriks 2-0, Madson 1-0. HBP_Axford (Murphy). WP_Mengden, Coulombe.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:33. A_23,921 (37,090).