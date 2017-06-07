Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1

Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:03 am < a min read
Share
Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Ra.Dvis cf 4 1 1 0
Dnldson 3b 3 0 2 0 Pinder rf 4 0 0 0
J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 2 0
Morales dh 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 2
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Tlwtzki ss 4 0 2 1 Healy 3b 3 0 1 1
Carrera lf 1 0 0 0 Plouffe 3b 0 0 0 0
Barney ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Vogt c 1 0 0 0
Coghlan ph 1 0 0 0 Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0
Goins 2b 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 3 1 1 0
Maile c 4 0 0 0 Rosales ss 3 0 1 1
Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 28 4 7 4
Toronto 000 100 000—1
Oakland 100 012 00x—4

E_Healy (9). DP_Toronto 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 3. 2B_Ra.Davis (8), K.Davis (7), Healy (15), Canha (7). SF_K.Davis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada L,4-4 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 8
Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Hahn W,2-4 6 7 1 0 1 2
Coulombe H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Madson H,9 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Casilla S,10-12 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Hahn (Carrera).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.

Advertisement

T_2:45. A_16,643 (37,090).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.