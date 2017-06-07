Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ra.Dvis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Carrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barney ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coghlan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goins 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000—1
|Oakland
|100
|012
|00x—4
E_Healy (9). DP_Toronto 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 3. 2B_Ra.Davis (8), K.Davis (7), Healy (15), Canha (7). SF_K.Davis (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada L,4-4
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Hahn W,2-4
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Coulombe H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Madson H,9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Casilla S,10-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Hahn (Carrera).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:45. A_16,643 (37,090).