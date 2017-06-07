Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Tulowitzki ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Carrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|b-Barney ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|c-Coghlan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Goins 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|3
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|K.Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Plouffe 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Vogt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|a-Phegley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|2
|10
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000—1
|8
|0
|Oakland
|100
|012
|00x—4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Vogt in the 6th. b-walked for Carrera in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barney in the 9th.
E_Healy (9). LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 3. 2B_R.Davis (8), K.Davis (7), Healy (15), Canha (7). RBIs_Tulowitzki (15), K.Davis 2 (36), Healy (34), Rosales (14). SF_K.Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Maile); Oakland 2 (Alonso, Phegley). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Oakland 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Maile, Coghlan. GIDP_Morales, Goins, K.Davis.
DP_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki, Goins, Smoak); Oakland 3 (Rosales, Lowrie, Alonso), (Lowrie, Rosales, Alonso), (Lowrie, Rosales, Alonso).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 4-4
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|90
|4.04
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.11
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.86
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.03
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hahn, W, 2-4
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|92
|3.40
|Coulombe, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|2.41
|Madson, H, 9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.66
|Casilla, S, 10-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.22
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Madson 1-0. HBP_Hahn (Carrera).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:45. A_16,643 (37,090).