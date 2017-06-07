Sports Listen

Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Donaldson 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .294
Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234
Morales dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .283
Tulowitzki ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .264
Carrera lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
b-Barney ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230
c-Coghlan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Goins 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Totals 32 1 8 1 3 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .198
Pinder rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Lowrie 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .292
K.Davis dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .227
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .297
Healy 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Plouffe 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Vogt c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .222
a-Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Canha lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Rosales ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .236
Totals 28 4 7 4 2 10
Toronto 000 100 000—1 8 0
Oakland 100 012 00x—4 7 1

a-struck out for Vogt in the 6th. b-walked for Carrera in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barney in the 9th.

E_Healy (9). LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 3. 2B_R.Davis (8), K.Davis (7), Healy (15), Canha (7). RBIs_Tulowitzki (15), K.Davis 2 (36), Healy (34), Rosales (14). SF_K.Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Maile); Oakland 2 (Alonso, Phegley). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Oakland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Maile, Coghlan. GIDP_Morales, Goins, K.Davis.

DP_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki, Goins, Smoak); Oakland 3 (Rosales, Lowrie, Alonso), (Lowrie, Rosales, Alonso), (Lowrie, Rosales, Alonso).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 4-4 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 8 90 4.04
Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.11
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.86
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.03
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hahn, W, 2-4 6 7 1 0 1 2 92 3.40
Coulombe, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.41
Madson, H, 9 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.66
Casilla, S, 10-12 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.22

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Madson 1-0. HBP_Hahn (Carrera).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:45. A_16,643 (37,090).

Sports News
