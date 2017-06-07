Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Donaldson 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .294 Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Morales dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .283 Tulowitzki ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .264 Carrera lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 b-Barney ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230 c-Coghlan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Goins 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Totals 32 1 8 1 3 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .198 Pinder rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Lowrie 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .292 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .227 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .297 Healy 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Plouffe 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Vogt c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .222 a-Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Rosales ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .236 Totals 28 4 7 4 2 10

Toronto 000 100 000—1 8 0 Oakland 100 012 00x—4 7 1

a-struck out for Vogt in the 6th. b-walked for Carrera in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barney in the 9th.

E_Healy (9). LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 3. 2B_R.Davis (8), K.Davis (7), Healy (15), Canha (7). RBIs_Tulowitzki (15), K.Davis 2 (36), Healy (34), Rosales (14). SF_K.Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Maile); Oakland 2 (Alonso, Phegley). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Oakland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Maile, Coghlan. GIDP_Morales, Goins, K.Davis.

DP_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki, Goins, Smoak); Oakland 3 (Rosales, Lowrie, Alonso), (Lowrie, Rosales, Alonso), (Lowrie, Rosales, Alonso).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 4-4 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 8 90 4.04 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.11 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.86 Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.03 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hahn, W, 2-4 6 7 1 0 1 2 92 3.40 Coulombe, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.41 Madson, H, 9 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.66 Casilla, S, 10-12 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.22

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Madson 1-0. HBP_Hahn (Carrera).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:45. A_16,643 (37,090).