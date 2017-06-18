Athletics 4, Yankees 3

|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Dvis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Headley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Wllms cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|New York
|011
|100
|000—3
|Oakland
|004
|000
|00x—4
E_Pinder (4). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_New York 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Gardner (13), Joyce (10), Pinder (9), K.Davis (10). HR_Holliday (14), Gregorius (7), K.Davis (18). SB_Gardner (8). CS_Headley (1), Brugman (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Cessa L,0-1
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Green
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Cotton W,4-7
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Coulombe H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Madson H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle S,3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Cotton (Headley), by Madson (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:55. A_34,140 (37,090).
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.