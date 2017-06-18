Sports Listen

Sports News

Athletics 4, Yankees 3

Athletics 4, Yankees 3

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 7:12 pm < a min read
New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf-cf 4 1 2 0 Joyce rf 3 1 2 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Pinder ss 4 1 1 2
Judge rf 3 0 1 1 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0
Hlliday dh 4 1 1 1 K.Davis lf 4 1 2 2
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Ra.Dvis lf 0 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 1 2 1 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0
Headley 3b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0
Carter 1b 3 0 0 0 Vogt dh 3 0 0 0
M.Wllms cf 2 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0
Rfsnydr ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Brugman cf 3 0 1 0
Phegley c 3 1 1 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 4 7 4
New York 011 100 000—3
Oakland 004 000 00x—4

E_Pinder (4). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_New York 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Gardner (13), Joyce (10), Pinder (9), K.Davis (10). HR_Holliday (14), Gregorius (7), K.Davis (18). SB_Gardner (8). CS_Headley (1), Brugman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cessa L,0-1 4 5 4 4 1 4
Green 2 2 0 0 0 2
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Cotton W,4-7 6 1-3 6 3 3 1 6
Coulombe H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Madson H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Cotton (Headley), by Madson (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:55. A_34,140 (37,090).

