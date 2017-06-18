Athletics 4, Yankees 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Judge rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .335 Holliday dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .270 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .324 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .330 Headley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Carter 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Williams cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 a-Refsnyder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .231 Pinder ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .236 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287 K.Davis lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .240 R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284 Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Vogt dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .219 M.Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Brugman cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Phegley c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .216 Totals 30 4 7 4 2 7

New York 011 100 000—3 6 0 Oakland 004 000 00x—4 7 1

a-struck out for Williams in the 7th.

E_Pinder (4). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Gardner (13), Joyce (10), Pinder (9), K.Davis (10). HR_Holliday (14), off Cotton; Gregorius (7), off Cotton; K.Davis (18), off Cessa. RBIs_Judge (53), Holliday (46), Gregorius (26), Pinder 2 (23), K.Davis 2 (45). SB_Gardner (8). CS_Headley (1), Brugman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Holliday, Castro, Carter, Williams); Oakland 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lowrie. GIDP_Holliday.

DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Pinder, Healy).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cessa, L, 0-1 4 5 4 4 1 4 73 7.36 Green 2 2 0 0 0 2 36 2.45 Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.22 A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.29 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cotton, W, 4-7 6 1-3 6 3 3 1 6 103 5.40 Coulombe, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.93 Madson, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.63 Doolittle, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.31

HBP_Cotton (Headley), Madson (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:55. A_34,140 (37,090).