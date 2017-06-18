Athletics 4, Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.335
|Holliday dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.330
|Headley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Carter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Refsnyder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Pinder ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|K.Davis lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|R.Davis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Alonso 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|2
|7
|New York
|011
|100
|000—3
|6
|0
|Oakland
|004
|000
|00x—4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Williams in the 7th.
E_Pinder (4). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Gardner (13), Joyce (10), Pinder (9), K.Davis (10). HR_Holliday (14), off Cotton; Gregorius (7), off Cotton; K.Davis (18), off Cessa. RBIs_Judge (53), Holliday (46), Gregorius (26), Pinder 2 (23), K.Davis 2 (45). SB_Gardner (8). CS_Headley (1), Brugman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Holliday, Castro, Carter, Williams); Oakland 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lowrie. GIDP_Holliday.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Pinder, Healy).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, L, 0-1
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|73
|7.36
|Green
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|2.45
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.22
|A.Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.29
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton, W, 4-7
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|103
|5.40
|Coulombe, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.93
|Madson, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.63
|Doolittle, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.31
HBP_Cotton (Headley), Madson (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:55. A_34,140 (37,090).