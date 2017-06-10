Sports Listen

Athletics 7, Rays 2

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:11 pm < a min read
Oakland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ra.Dvis cf 5 0 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Olson rf 5 0 0 0 Bourjos lf 3 1 1 0
Healy 3b 5 2 2 1 Lngoria dh 4 1 2 2
K.Davis dh 5 2 3 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 1 4 1 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0
Pinder 2b 5 1 2 2 Daniel. 2b 4 0 1 0
Brugman lf 3 0 2 2 Fthrstn 3b 3 0 0 0
Phegley c 5 1 2 1 M.Smith cf 3 0 2 0
Rosales ss 4 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 0 0
Totals 42 7 16 7 Totals 31 2 6 2
Oakland 110 001 301—7
Tampa Bay 100 001 000—2

DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Bourjos (3). HR_Healy (14), Pinder (8), Phegley (3), Longoria (9). SB_Ra.Davis (9). CS_Bourjos (2). SF_Brugman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea W,6-3 7 6 2 2 2 5
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Andriese 1 3 1 1 0 1
Hu L,0-1 4 2 1 1 1 5
Alvarado 1 4 1 1 0 2
Stanek 2 4 3 3 0 5
Farquhar 1 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Manaea (Morrison). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:06. A_17,775 (31,042).

