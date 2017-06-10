Athletics 7, Rays 2

|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ra.Dvis cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bourjos lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Healy 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Lngoria dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|K.Davis dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Daniel. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brugman lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Fthrstn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rosales ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|7
|16
|7
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Oakland
|110
|001
|301—7
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000—2
DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Bourjos (3). HR_Healy (14), Pinder (8), Phegley (3), Longoria (9). SB_Ra.Davis (9). CS_Bourjos (2). SF_Brugman (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea W,6-3
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Andriese
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hu L,0-1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Alvarado
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Stanek
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Farquhar
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Manaea (Morrison). WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:06. A_17,775 (31,042).