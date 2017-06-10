Athletics 7, Rays 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .211 Olson rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Healy 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .281 K.Davis dh 5 2 3 0 0 2 .241 Alonso 1b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .314 Pinder 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .235 Brugman lf 3 0 2 2 1 0 .364 Phegley c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .217 Rosales ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .229 Totals 42 7 16 7 1 13

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Bourjos lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .231 Longoria dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .255 Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Robertson 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .208 Featherston 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Smith cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .324 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Totals 31 2 6 2 2 8

Oakland 110 001 301—7 16 0 Tampa Bay 100 001 000—2 6 0

LOB_Oakland 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Bourjos (3). HR_Phegley (3), off Hu; Healy (14), off Stanek; Pinder (8), off Stanek; Longoria (9), off Manaea. RBIs_Healy (37), Alonso (36), Pinder 2 (18), Brugman 2 (2), Phegley (7), Longoria 2 (34). SB_R.Davis (9). CS_Bourjos (2). SF_Brugman.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (R.Davis 2, Olson, Pinder, Phegley); Tampa Bay 3 (Souza Jr., Bourjos, Robertson). RISP_Oakland 4 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Sucre. GIDP_Sucre.

Advertisement

DP_Oakland 1 (Pinder, Rosales, Alonso).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 6-3 7 6 2 2 2 5 103 3.67 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.12 Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.03 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Andriese 1 3 1 1 0 1 21 3.54 Hu, L, 0-1 4 2 1 1 1 5 64 1.12 Alvarado 1 4 1 1 0 2 19 3.60 Stanek 2 4 3 3 0 5 41 5.59 Farquhar 1 3 1 1 0 0 22 4.50

HBP_Manaea (Morrison). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:06. A_17,775 (31,042).