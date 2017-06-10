Sports Listen

Athletics 7, Rays 2

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:11 pm < a min read
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .211
Olson rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Healy 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .281
K.Davis dh 5 2 3 0 0 2 .241
Alonso 1b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .314
Pinder 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .235
Brugman lf 3 0 2 2 1 0 .364
Phegley c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .217
Rosales ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .229
Totals 42 7 16 7 1 13
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Bourjos lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .231
Longoria dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .255
Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Robertson 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .208
Featherston 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Smith cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .324
Sucre c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Totals 31 2 6 2 2 8
Oakland 110 001 301—7 16 0
Tampa Bay 100 001 000—2 6 0

LOB_Oakland 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Bourjos (3). HR_Phegley (3), off Hu; Healy (14), off Stanek; Pinder (8), off Stanek; Longoria (9), off Manaea. RBIs_Healy (37), Alonso (36), Pinder 2 (18), Brugman 2 (2), Phegley (7), Longoria 2 (34). SB_R.Davis (9). CS_Bourjos (2). SF_Brugman.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (R.Davis 2, Olson, Pinder, Phegley); Tampa Bay 3 (Souza Jr., Bourjos, Robertson). RISP_Oakland 4 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Sucre. GIDP_Sucre.

DP_Oakland 1 (Pinder, Rosales, Alonso).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 6-3 7 6 2 2 2 5 103 3.67
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.12
Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.03
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Andriese 1 3 1 1 0 1 21 3.54
Hu, L, 0-1 4 2 1 1 1 5 64 1.12
Alvarado 1 4 1 1 0 2 19 3.60
Stanek 2 4 3 3 0 5 41 5.59
Farquhar 1 3 1 1 0 0 22 4.50

HBP_Manaea (Morrison). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:06. A_17,775 (31,042).

