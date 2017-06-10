Athletics 7, Rays 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Olson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Healy 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|K.Davis dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Pinder 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Brugman lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.364
|Phegley c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Rosales ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Totals
|42
|7
|16
|7
|1
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Bourjos lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Longoria dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Morrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Robertson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Featherston 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|Oakland
|110
|001
|301—7
|16
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
LOB_Oakland 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Bourjos (3). HR_Phegley (3), off Hu; Healy (14), off Stanek; Pinder (8), off Stanek; Longoria (9), off Manaea. RBIs_Healy (37), Alonso (36), Pinder 2 (18), Brugman 2 (2), Phegley (7), Longoria 2 (34). SB_R.Davis (9). CS_Bourjos (2). SF_Brugman.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (R.Davis 2, Olson, Pinder, Phegley); Tampa Bay 3 (Souza Jr., Bourjos, Robertson). RISP_Oakland 4 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pinder, Sucre. GIDP_Sucre.
DP_Oakland 1 (Pinder, Rosales, Alonso).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 6-3
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|103
|3.67
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.12
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.03
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Andriese
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.54
|Hu, L, 0-1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|64
|1.12
|Alvarado
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.60
|Stanek
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|41
|5.59
|Farquhar
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|4.50
HBP_Manaea (Morrison). WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:06. A_17,775 (31,042).