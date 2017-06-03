Atlanta United-Whitecaps, Sums

|Atlanta
|1
|0—1
|Vancouver
|2
|1—3
First half_1, Atlanta, Garza, 1 (Gressel), 7th minute. 2, Vancouver, Waston, 1 (Jacobson), 31st. 3, Vancouver, Waston, 2 (Techera), 44th.
Second half_4, Vancouver, Montero, 5, 68th.
Goalies_Atlanta, Alec Kann, Kyle Reynish; Vancouver, David Ousted, Paolo Tornaghi.
Yellow Cards_Almiron, Atlanta, 62nd; Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 70th; Waston, Vancouver, 87th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Kermit Quisenberry, Jeremy Hanson, 4th Official_David Gantar
Atlanta_Alec Kann; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz (Kenwyne Jones, 67th), Tyrone Mears, Michael Parkhurst (Anton Walkes, 78th); Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Gregory Garza, Julian Gressel; Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba.
Vancouver_David Ousted; Jordan Harvey, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, Sheanon Williams; Christian Bolanos (Marcel De Jong, 90th), Andrew Jacobson, Matias Laba, Tony Tchani; Fredy Montero (Brek Shea, 81st), Cristian Techera (Alphonso Davies, 76th).