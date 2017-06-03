Sports Listen

Atlanta United-Whitecaps, Sums

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 7:54 pm < a min read
Atlanta 1 0—1
Vancouver 2 1—3

First half_1, Atlanta, Garza, 1 (Gressel), 7th minute. 2, Vancouver, Waston, 1 (Jacobson), 31st. 3, Vancouver, Waston, 2 (Techera), 44th.

Second half_4, Vancouver, Montero, 5, 68th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Alec Kann, Kyle Reynish; Vancouver, David Ousted, Paolo Tornaghi.

Yellow Cards_Almiron, Atlanta, 62nd; Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 70th; Waston, Vancouver, 87th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Kermit Quisenberry, Jeremy Hanson, 4th Official_David Gantar

Lineups

Atlanta_Alec Kann; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz (Kenwyne Jones, 67th), Tyrone Mears, Michael Parkhurst (Anton Walkes, 78th); Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Gregory Garza, Julian Gressel; Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba.

Vancouver_David Ousted; Jordan Harvey, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, Sheanon Williams; Christian Bolanos (Marcel De Jong, 90th), Andrew Jacobson, Matias Laba, Tony Tchani; Fredy Montero (Brek Shea, 81st), Cristian Techera (Alphonso Davies, 76th).

