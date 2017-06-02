Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Southern Maryland
|21
|19
|.525
|2½
|Sugar Land
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|York
|15
|24
|.385
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Bridgeport
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|Long Island
|19
|22
|.463
|6
|New Britain
|14
|27
|.341
|11
___
Bridgeport 5, Long Island 2
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 8:12 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 1:12 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 2 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.