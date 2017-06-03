Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Southern Maryland
|21
|20
|.512
|3½
|Sugar Land
|21
|21
|.500
|4
|York
|15
|25
|.375
|9
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Bridgeport
|24
|19
|.558
|2½
|Long Island
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|New Britain
|15
|27
|.357
|11
___
Long Island at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland 7, New Britain 2
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 1:12 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 2 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
